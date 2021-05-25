After one season with the New York Jets, a former Penn State men’s basketball player found his fourth different NFL home Tuesday.

Ross Travis, a four-year, off-and-on starter for Pat Chambers’ Nittany Lions from 2011-2015, will be signing with the Arizona Cardinals for the 2021 NFL season.

As a 6-foot-6, 248-pound forward during his basketball days, Travis had the frame to transition quite easily into tight end when he joined the NFL in 2016. It will his fifth season as a pro football player.

While he only appeared in one game for the Jets in 2020, Travis made a showing in 15 games in 2017, splitting time with the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis joins recent Penn State football alumnus Michal Menet as a member of the Cardinals after Menet was selected by the team in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

