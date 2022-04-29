Penn State Head Coach Patrick Chambers Talks With Shep Garner

Penn State Head Coach Patrick Chambers talks with Guard Shep Garner during their return to State College. The Nittany Lions returned to the Bryce Jordan Center after the NIT Championship on Friday, March 30, 2018.

 Eric Firestine

Former Penn State coach Pat Chambers is already at work bringing some of Happy Valley down to Florida.

Former Nittany Lion guard Shep Garner was announced as FGCU men's basketball's new Director of Video Operations.

Garner played at Penn State for four seasons under Chambers, finishing his run with the sixth-most points in program history.

With Garner starting at guard for the blue and white, Chambers and company won the 2018 NIT Championship.

Garner went on to play in the G-League from 2018-19 with the Grand Rapids Drive before heading to Mexico to play for Venados de Mazatlan of the CIBACOPA. 

