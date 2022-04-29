Former Penn State coach Pat Chambers is already at work bringing some of Happy Valley down to Florida.

Former Nittany Lion guard Shep Garner was announced as FGCU men's basketball's new Director of Video Operations.

🗣️ “To have Shep as part of our staff is so terrific; he’s been a winner at every level and knows what it takes to have success daily.” - @Coach_Chambers Weclome to The Nest, @SGarner33!📰 - https://t.co/grO6vusZ5l #WingsUp 🦅🌴🏀 | #DunkCity pic.twitter.com/kSX8kkhKv4 — FGCU Men's Hoops (@FGCU_MBB) April 29, 2022

Garner played at Penn State for four seasons under Chambers, finishing his run with the sixth-most points in program history.

With Garner starting at guard for the blue and white, Chambers and company won the 2018 NIT Championship.

Garner went on to play in the G-League from 2018-19 with the Grand Rapids Drive before heading to Mexico to play for Venados de Mazatlan of the CIBACOPA.

