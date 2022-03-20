Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska, Rasir Bolton

One former Penn State player has surpassed the second round in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Former Nittany Lion guard Rasir Bolton and No. 1 Gonzaga beat No. 9-seeded Memphis in a close one 82-78 to move on to the Sweet 16.

Bolton had his best scoring night of the tournament with 17 points against the Tigers.

Other than Bolton, junior forward Drew Timme led the Bulldogs in scoring with 25 points in the contest.

Bolton transferred to Gonzaga after one season at Penn State and two seasons at Iowa State.

The Bulldogs and Bolton play No. 4-seeded Arkansas in the Sweet 16 with the winner getting a bid to the Elite Eight.

