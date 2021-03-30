Penn State has officially lost one of its starters.

After joining the large number of players who entered their names in the transfer portal following the conclusion of the season, senior guard Jamari Wheeler has announced he is moving on from the program.

The Live Oak, Florida, native posted to Twitter he will be transferring to Ohio State on Tuesday night.

Wheeler averaged 6.8 points per game for the Nittany Lions during the 2020-21 season and was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive team.

