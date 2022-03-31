No current Penn State players have declared for the NBA Draft, but now two former players have.

Former Nittany Lion guard Jamari Wheeler announced on Instagram on Thursday he will be declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Wheeler played four seasons in Happy Valley before deciding to use his last year of eligibility to transfer to Ohio State.

As a Buckeye, the Like Oak, Florida, native averaged a career-high 7.1 points per game along with a team-high 2.9 assists per game.

Wheeler and Ohio State were upset by Penn State in their first game of the Big Ten Tournament, but they managed to make it out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a win over Loyola-Chicago.

He joins Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington as the two ex-Penn State players to declare for the NBA Draft so far.

