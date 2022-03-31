Penn State men's basketball vs. Ohio State, Wheeler

Ohio State guard and former Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler exits the court Ohio State's assistent coach Jake Diebler during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Lily LaRegina

No current Penn State players have declared for the NBA Draft, but now two former players have.

Former Nittany Lion guard Jamari Wheeler announced on Instagram on Thursday he will be declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Wheeler played four seasons in Happy Valley before deciding to use his last year of eligibility to transfer to Ohio State.

As a Buckeye, the Like Oak, Florida, native averaged a career-high 7.1 points per game along with a team-high 2.9 assists per game.

Wheeler and Ohio State were upset by Penn State in their first game of the Big Ten Tournament, but they managed to make it out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a win over Loyola-Chicago.

He joins Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington as the two ex-Penn State players to declare for the NBA Draft so far.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags