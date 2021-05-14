Another player from Penn State’s 2020-2021 season roster has found a home elsewhere.

Incoming sophomore guard DJ Gordon announced his transfer to Fordham Friday via Twitter.

Gordon, a 6-foot-5 two-way guard from Pittsburgh, played sparingly in his only season for the Nittany Lions. He appeared in just six games this past season.

Gordon follows a number of former Nittany Lions that have moved elsewhere in the transfer portal such as Myreon Jones, Izaiah Brockington and Jamari Wheeler.

He will be joining another transfer, Patrick Kelly, and a former Penn State assistant coach, Keith Urgo, at Fordham.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE