A former Penn State player will officially begin his professional career overseas.

KK Feniks Skopje in North Macedonia announced the signing of former Nittany Lion guard Curtis Jones via Instagram Wednesday.

In the 2019-20 season, Jones’ only campaign in the blue and white, he appeared in 31 games and averaged 6.2 points per contest.

Jones spent two seasons at Indiana and transferred to Oklahoma State for his junior season before spending his final year in Happy Valley.

KK Feniks Skopje plays in the Macedonian First League, the top division of professional basketball in North Macedonia.

