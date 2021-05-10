Talor Battle has going elsewhere in the Big Ten.

The former Penn State player and assistant coach for the Nittany Lions is heading to Northwestern, the Wildcat program announced Monday.

Battle joined the blue and white's coaching staff in 2020, following an eight-year career playing for several European teams.

While playing at Penn State, he was named first and second-team All-Big Ten in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

Battle's half brother, Boo Buie, currently plays for the Wildcats.

