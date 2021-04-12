After serving as the interim head coach for the Penn State men's basketball team during the 2020-21 season, Jim Ferry will be on a different sideline in the upcoming season.

The university famous for its upset over No. 1 overall seed Virginia during the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament announced Ferry has been named the head coach of its program on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Ferry led the Nittany Lions to an 11-14 record during his sole season as interim head coach at Penn State.

UMBC will mark Ferry's fourth head coaching gig of his career after he spent time as the head coach at LIU Brooklyn, Duquesne and Penn State in an interim role.

