Another Penn Stater will be taking the hardwood in the NBA this season, but it won't be for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Former Nittany Lion guard Tim Frazier signed a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday evening.

Memphis is bringing back guard Tim Frazier on a 10-day contract this week, pending clearance of health and safety protocols, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2021

This is Frazier's second time signing a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies during the 2021 campaign.

Frazier completed his career as a Nittany Lion in 2014 and collected a series of collegiate awards while donning the blue-and-white.

Since his time with Penn State, Frazier has played for multiple NBA teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE