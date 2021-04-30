Former Penn State men's basketball players Rasir Bolton has announced his transfer destination after entering the portal following the 2020-21 season.
Bolton, who was in the portal for the second time in his career after leaving Penn State for Iowa State in 2019, has committed to Gonzaga.
110% Committed! God’s Plan🙏🏽 #moviemaking pic.twitter.com/q7c4vtvqL0— Rasir Bolton (@rasir_45) April 30, 2021
Bolton left the program after former head coach Pat Chambers used a comment referencing a "noose" around Bolton's neck in a January 2019 exchange.
The Virginia native will be joining a program currently at the forefront of the college basketball scene after the Bulldogs nearly completed a perfect season during their 2020-21 campaign before falling to Baylor in the national championship game.
During his one season with the Nittany Lions, Bolton averaged 12 points per game on 39% shooting.
