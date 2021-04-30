Former Penn State men's basketball players Rasir Bolton has announced his transfer destination after entering the portal following the 2020-21 season.

Bolton, who was in the portal for the second time in his career after leaving Penn State for Iowa State in 2019, has committed to Gonzaga.

Bolton left the program after former head coach Pat Chambers used a comment referencing a "noose" around Bolton's neck in a January 2019 exchange.

The Virginia native will be joining a program currently at the forefront of the college basketball scene after the Bulldogs nearly completed a perfect season during their 2020-21 campaign before falling to Baylor in the national championship game.

During his one season with the Nittany Lions, Bolton averaged 12 points per game on 39% shooting.

