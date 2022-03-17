The hoisting of the National Championship trophy dream is still alive for one former Penn Stater.

Guard Rasir Bolton and No. 1-seeded Gonzaga stomped Georgia State 93-72 to move on to the tournament's Round of 32.

Bolton played his support role again, tallying 10 points, shooting 2-for-4 from behind the arc.

Two of Bolton's teammates carried much of the load, with junior forward Drew Timme leading the way with 32 points and freshman center Chet Holmgren leading with 17 boards.

Bolton and the Bulldogs move on to play No. 9 Memphis after the Tigers beat No. 8 Boise State 64-53 Thursday afternoon.

The Petersburg, VA native, Bolton, played for the Nittany Lions for one season, before transferring to Iowa State in 2019, and then Gonzaga last April.

This season, Bolton has boosted his offensive consistency, with career highs in field goal and three-point field goal percentage.

