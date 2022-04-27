Another former Penn State player has put his name entered the NBA Draft on Wednesday.

Former Nittany Lion guard Rasir Bolton announced on Instagram he is declaring for the draft, forgoing his extra year of eligibility.

Bolton played for the blue and white in the 2018-19 season where he averaged 11.6 points per game.

After one season in Happy Valley, he decided to transfer to Iowa State where he played for two seasons, averaging a career-high 15.5 points per game in his second campaign with the Cyclones.

Then he decided to move on from Iowa State to transfer to Gonzaga for this past season.Bolton averaged 11.2 points per game and was part of the Bulldogs' run to the Sweet 16.

He now joins Ohio State guard Jamari Wheeler, and Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington as the other former Nittany Lions to enter the NBA Draft.

