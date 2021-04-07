Another former Penn State basketball player has picked his transfer destination.

Guard Myreon Jones has committed to Florida after three seasons with the Nittany Lions.

Jones joins Jamari Wheeler and Trent Buttrick as Penn Staters who have picked their destinations following their entrance into the transfer portal.

The Birmingham, Alabama, native averaged 15.3 points and just over two rebounds per game during his All-Big Ten honorable mention season this past year.

John Harrar, Seth Lundy and Patrick Kelly remain in the portal and have yet to decide their future with coach Micah Shrewberry and the Nittany Lions.

