Sister Jean lost her magic for No. 10-seeded Loyola Chicago, as former Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler and Ohio State defeated the Ramblers Friday afternoon.

The No. 7-seeded Buckeyes took down Loyola Chicago 54-41 to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Wheeler didn't do much at the point guard position for the Buckeyes, connecting on just one layup and a pair of free throws.

However, Ohio State's leader in assists did help out defensively snagging a steal in the contest as well as four rebounds.

Most of the Buckeyes' offense flowed through Ohio State's leading scorer, junior forward E.J. Liddell, who finished with 16 points.

Wheeler spent four seasons with the blue and white before deciding to use his final year of eligibility to transfer to Ohio State.

The Buckeyes move on to play the winner of No. 2 Villanova and No. 15 Delaware.

