Penn State guard Jaheam Cornwall is on his way to the big leagues overseas.

Cornwall signed a professional deal with Club Básquet Prat in the LEB Oro league in Spain, his agency announced on Instagram.

The former Nittany Lion played one season with the blue and white, averaging 2.4 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game.

The New Yorker transferred to Penn State after playing four years at Gardner-Webb, putting up 14.1 points per game in his senior campaign.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE