One former Penn State player put his name in the NBA Draft following his exit from the NCAA Tournament.

Guard Izaiah Brockington announced via Instagram he has declared for the NBA Draft foregoing his extra year of eligibility.

After spending three seasons in Happy Valley, Brockington transfered to Iowa State where the Philadelphia native was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in his lone season in Ames.

In his senior campaign with the Cyclones, he led them to the Sweet 16 as a No. 11 seed in the NCAA tournament, and he averaged 16.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 season.

