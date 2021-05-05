Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington is officially moving on from the program.

Brockington has committed to Iowa State after re-entering the NCAA transfer portal on April 22.

The Philadelphia native averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season while carving out a consistent role as a starter.

His departure came within a month of him announcing he would be staying in Happy Valley with newly hired coach Micah Shrewsberry at the helm.

But now he represents the third starter that the Nittany Lions have lost so far this offseason, joining Jamari Wheeler and Myreon Jones who have moved on to Ohio State and Florida, respectively.

