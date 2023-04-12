One former Penn State guard has found his new home.

Former Nittany Lion junior Dallion Johnson announced on he's transferring to FGCU via Twitter.

Johnson played at Penn State for three seasons and after starting in 14 games in the 2021-22 season, he didn’t start at all in the 2022-23 season.

The Haverhill, Massachusetts, native averaged 2.6 points per game across three seasons.

Johnson joins former Penn State coach Pat Chambers, who took over the Eagles in 2022.

