Penn State Men’s Basketball forward Seth Lundy (1) at the press conference at the Wells Fargo Arena on March 17, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Penn State forward Seth Lundy will be able to show off his skills in front of NBA teams before draft day.

Lundy received an invitation to participate in NBA's Draft Combine, which is from May 16-18.

The Paulsboro, New Jersey, native decided to forgo his final year of eligibility at Penn State to declare for the NBA Draft.

Lundy is the first Penn State player in 2023 to receive an invite after finishing 2023 averaging 14.2 points per game and shooting 40% from deep.

The NBA Draft is set for June 22.

