Another former Penn Stater will be playing elsewhere next season.

Forward Patrick Kelly officially committed to Fordham Saturday, he announced in a tweet.

The redshirt freshman joins Jamari Wheeler, Trent Buttrick and Myreon Jones as members of the 2020-21 roster to transfer away from Penn State.

John Harrar and Seth Lundy are still in the transfer portal, while Izaiah Brockington announced he will be staying in Happy Valley.

Kelly appeared in just five games for the Nittany Lions last season.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE