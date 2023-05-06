Former Penn State men's basketball forward Kebba Njie transfers to Notre Dame

Penn State’s only freshman to start this year has joined his coach in South Bend, Indiana.

Former Nittany Lion freshman forward Kebba Njie announced he will be joining Notre Dame after he one season at Penn State, making him the first player to accompany coach Micah Shrewsberry following his departure from Penn State.

I just want to first, thank God for this amazing opportunity I've been blessed with. Finally, thank you to the Penn State community and fans who have been great to me in my first year. With that being said, I will be committing to Notre Dame. 🍀 #Golrish #committed #tmc🏁 pic.twitter.com/xUv9vGDOX4 — Kebba Njie (@_kebbanjie) May 7, 2023

Despite Njie being the only former Penn State player, Shrewsberry also brought three of his signees in Braeden Shrewsberry, Logan Imes, and Carey Booth to the Fighting Irish with him.

Following the coaching change, Njie is the fourth Nittany Lion to transfer and will look for a new challenge in the ACC.

