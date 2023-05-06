 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Penn State men's basketball forward Kebba Njie transfers to Notre Dame

MBB vs. Loyola, Kebba Stare Down

Forward Kebba Njie (3) stares down a Loyola player who fouled him during Penn State Mens Basketball’s game against Loyola Maryland on Nov. 10, 2022 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Penn State beat Loyola 90-65.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State’s only freshman to start this year has joined his coach in South Bend, Indiana.

Former Nittany Lion freshman forward Kebba Njie announced he will be joining Notre Dame after he one season at Penn State, making him the first player to accompany coach Micah Shrewsberry following his departure from Penn State.

Despite Njie being the only former Penn State player, Shrewsberry also brought three of his signees in Braeden Shrewsberry, Logan Imes, and Carey Booth to the Fighting Irish with him.

Following the coaching change, Njie is the fourth Nittany Lion to transfer and will look for a new challenge in the ACC. 

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags