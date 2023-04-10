MBB vs. Butler, dribble

Forward Caleb Dorsey (4) dribbles the ball during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Butler at the Bryce Jordan Center on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Bulldogs 68-62.

 Emily Rosio

Following three seasons in Happy Valley, forward Caleb Dorsey has announced his new destination.

Posting his decision on Instagram, the 6-foot-7 junior has announced he's transferring to William & Mary.

Playing in 16 games with nine starts in the 2022-23 campaign, Dorsey totaled 37 points, 35 rebounds and seven assists throughout his appearances last year.

A product of The Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Caleb is set to join his brother, Gabe Dorsey, who was one of William and Mary's leading scorers a season ago.

