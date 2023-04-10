Following three seasons in Happy Valley, forward Caleb Dorsey has announced his new destination.
Posting his decision on Instagram, the 6-foot-7 junior has announced he's transferring to William & Mary.
Playing in 16 games with nine starts in the 2022-23 campaign, Dorsey totaled 37 points, 35 rebounds and seven assists throughout his appearances last year.
A product of The Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Caleb is set to join his brother, Gabe Dorsey, who was one of William and Mary's leading scorers a season ago.
