Pat Chambers is joining the head coaching ranks for the first time since departing from Happy Valley.

After a report that named him a candidate for the job, Chambers was officially announced as Florida Gulf Coast's head men's basketball coach on Tuesday.

Chambers resigned from his position at Penn State prior to the 2020 season after an investigation into comments he made referencing a "noose" around former guard Rasir Bolton's neck in January 2019.

Chambers led the Nittany Lions for eight seasons, finishing with a 148-150 overall record and a 2018 NIT championship.

After his resignation, Chambers took a volunteer assistant coach position at La Salle for the 2021-22 season.

MORE BASKETBALL CONTENT