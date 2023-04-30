Penn State will have a pair of players at May’s NBA Combine.

Guard Jalen Pickett, who led the Nittany Lions in scoring each of the last two seasons, was invited to the combine on Saturday.

He’ll reunite with his former teammate, forward Seth Lundy, at the showcase.

Pickett’s invitation comes after putting together a historic season in which he averaged 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists per game while shooting 50.8% from the field.

He’s the first player since the 1992-93 season to average at least 17/7/6 while shooting over 50%.

Pickett’s play helped lead Penn State to its first NCAA Tournament since 2011 and first Round of 32 appearance since 2001.

He was recognized as a consensus All-American for his efforts.

