A longtime Penn State assistant coach has officially been promoted to a top job.

Keith Urgo, who helped coach the Nittany Lions for 10 seasons, will become the head coach at Fordham.

Urgo arrived in Happy Valley in 2011, before becoming associate head coach in 2013, a title he held until his departure from the program in 2020.

This past season, Urgo served as Fordham’s associate head coach under head coach Kyle Neptune, who left for the Villanova job a week ago.

