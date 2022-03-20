Former Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler is no longer dancing, putting an end to his college career.

Wheeler and No. 7-seeded Ohio State lost to No. 2-seeded Villanova 71-61 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday.

The Live Oak, Florida, native finished with three points on a 3-pointer late in the game, also racking up five boards.

The Buckeyes' offense was led by freshman guard Malaki Branham, who finished with 21 points, but it was not enough to keep up with Wildcat guard Collin Gillespie, who finished with 18 points.

With Wheeler out, just two former Penn State players remain in the tournament: Gonzaga's Rasir Bolton and Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington.

