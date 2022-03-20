B12 Iowa St Texas Tech Basketball

After an upsetting No. 6-seeded LSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, one former Nittany Lion is back at it again.

Guard Izaiah Brockington and No. 11-seeded Iowa State upset No. 3-seeded Wisconsin 54-49 in the second round Sunday evening to advance to the Sweet 16.

After transferring to the Cyclones prior to this season, Brockington has been led his team in numerous areas, but Sunday it wasn't so much him leading the offense, it was his teammate, senior guard Gabe Kalscheur.

Brockington had 10 points in the contest, but Kalscheur had a game-high 22 points, which was enough to outpace Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis.

Now, Brockington and Iowa State await the winner of No. 2-seeded Auburn and No. 10-seeded Miami for his Sweet 16 matchup.

