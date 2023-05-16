Former Penn State guard Cam Wynter joins ex-Nittany Lion coach Adam Fisher’s Temple staff

After starting at guard for Penn State this past season, Cam Wynter is moving on to the coaching ranks.

Wynter has been hired as a special assistant to former Nittany Lion associate head coach Adam Fisher, now the head coach at Temple, the Owls announced Tuesday morning.

Camren Wynter, has been named Special Assistant to Temple Men's Basketball Head Coach Adam Fisherhttps://t.co/yFKRAeSK03 — Temple Men's Basketball (@TUMBBHoops) May 16, 2023

After four seasons as a key guard at Drexel, Wynter transferred to the Nittany Lions and made an immediate impact, starting in 33 of 37 games last season.

He now returns to Philadelphia with five years of collegiate experience across two programs.

"I'm excited to get back to Philadelphia and work for one of my mentors in Coach Fisher," Wynter said in a release. "We spent a lot of time together this past year on and off the court.”

Wynter averaged 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and two assists per game for the Nittany Lions on 2022-23.

Making back-to-back game-winning shots in Penn State’s last two regular season games, Wynter was integral in helping the program clinch its first postseason berth since 2011.

“I know that our student-athletes will have a great role model and positive influence every day with Cam, Fisher said. “I can't wait for our student-athletes, alumni, and fans to interact with him and see why he's an up-and-coming superstar in the coaching profession."

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE