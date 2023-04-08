A former Penn State basketball player is taking his talents to the big screen.

Joonas Suotamo, a former member of the Nittany Lions from 2005-08, announced on Instagram that he'll be starring as a key character in the upcoming "Star Wars" series, "The Acolyte."

Appearing in several other Star Wars films including "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi," Suotamo launched his acting career at Penn State where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree.

With his role as the instantly recognizable Chewbacca character, Suotamo has been a key figure throughout the newest stint of "Star Wars" films and movies.

Despite appearing in just 34 games in three seasons at Penn State, Suotamo was a member of the Finnish National Team following a strong stretch in his home country of Finland.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE