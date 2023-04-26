Mike Rhoades continues to make his mark on the transfer portal market, bringing a Keystone State native back to his home state.

A product of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, 6-foot-8 forward Puff Johnson announced he's transferring to Penn State from college basketball blue blood North Carolina.

Following three seasons with the Tar Heels, Johnson brings significant NCAA Tournament experience, playing in 18 minutes and scoring 11 points in the 2022 National Championship game against Kansas.

In addition to playing in 27 games with a pair of starts in the 2022-23 campaign, Johnson averaged 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in just under 16 minutes per contest.

A former 4-star recruit in the class of 2020, Johnson was regarded as a top-75 recruit out of Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Arizona.

With unique size, length and athleticism, the left-handed shooter is expected to make an instant impact for Rhoades' squad in Happy Valley.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State men’s basketball reshaping future with transfer portal success Zach Hicks found the ball in his hands on almost every offensive possession, attempting 3-po…