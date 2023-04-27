Another day, another transfer commitment for Mike Rhoades and Penn State.

Former Georgetown center Qudus Wahab announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Thursday.

Former Georgetown center Qudus Wahab has announced his commitment to Penn State.He’s the Nittany Lions’ second transfer addition in two days pic.twitter.com/Xodz5le8bA — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) April 27, 2023

Wahad, who averaged 9.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Hoyas last season, fills a major on a rebuilding roster lacking big men.

His commitment comes just a day after Penn State landed former North Carolina forward Puff Johnson.

Now with eight scholarship players on his inaugural roster, Rhoades continues to make massive strides in the transfer portal.

Wahad joins Johnson, former VCU guards Ace Baldwin Jr. and Nick Kern Jr., as well as former Temple forward Zach Hicks.

