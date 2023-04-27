Rhoades press conference, Rhoades and Kraft

Another day, another transfer commitment for Mike Rhoades and Penn State.

Former Georgetown center Qudus Wahab announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Thursday.

Wahad, who averaged 9.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Hoyas last season, fills a major on a rebuilding roster lacking big men.

His commitment comes just a day after Penn State landed former North Carolina forward Puff Johnson.

Now with eight scholarship players on his inaugural roster, Rhoades continues to make massive strides in the transfer portal.

Wahad joins Johnson, former VCU guards Ace Baldwin Jr. and Nick Kern Jr., as well as former Temple forward Zach Hicks.

