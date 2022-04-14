With Sam Sessoms gone, Penn State was in need of another guard, and now it has one.

Former Bucknell senior guard Andrew Funk announced on Twitter he is transferring to Happy Valley after four seasons with the Bison.

Funk averaged a team-high 17.6 points per game, shooting 43.2% from the floor.

The Warrington, Pennsylvania, native was named second-team All-Patriot League and Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year in the 2021-22 campaign.

Funk is expected to help run the backcourt beside returning senior guard Myles Dread, as well as two newcomers, Jameel Brown and Kanye Clary.

MORE BASKETBALL NEWS

+2 Predicting Penn State men’s basketball’s 2022-23 starting lineup With the offseason settling down, Penn State’s roster for next season looks to be forming.