Penn State men's basketball vs. Michigan State, Team

A basketball sits on the court during the Penn State men's basketball game against Michigan State at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. The Spartans defeated the Nittany Lions 58-57.

 Nick Eickhoff

With Sam Sessoms gone, Penn State was in need of another guard, and now it has one.

Former Bucknell senior guard Andrew Funk announced on Twitter he is transferring to Happy Valley after four seasons with the Bison.

Funk averaged a team-high 17.6 points per game, shooting 43.2% from the floor.

The Warrington, Pennsylvania, native was named second-team All-Patriot League and Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year in the 2021-22 campaign.

Funk is expected to help run the backcourt beside returning senior guard Myles Dread, as well as two newcomers, Jameel Brown and Kanye Clary.

