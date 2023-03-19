With cheers raining down from Penn State fans draped in blue and white, fifth-year guard Myles Dread walked over to the encouraging crowd with his emotions on his sleeve, thanking the fans one final time as he walked off the Wells Fargo Arena floor.

Following illustrious careers with just shy of 600 combined total games, Dread, along with fifth-year guards Jalen Pickett, Andrew Funk and Camren Wynter took off the bold yet elegant blue and white jersey’s for the final time and removed the laces from their shoes once more after a heartbreaking 71-66 loss to two-seed Texas.

With somber looks on their faces and bright red eyes with tears ready to break like a wave on the ocean, the senior class reflected on one another, the family they’ve developed and the culture they’ve cultivated along the way.

Reaching double-digit points for the first time since March 5 against Maryland, Dread posted 12 points on four 3-pointers, spearheading the Nittany Lions comeback that would imminently fall short to the Longhorns.

After the game, Dread’s emotion was on full display. After 153 games, 3,886 total minutes and 291 3-pointers, Dread’s meaningful career was over, an end to the legacy left by a leader who embodied Micah Shrewsberry’s “gritty not pretty” attitude and mentality.

“I mean, I wear this blue and white with pride,” Dread said. “I'm so, so thankful for everything this university has ever given me, for the people I've met and the relationships I've built… These guys to my right and Coach Shrews, you know, my teammates from past years as well, I will never forget those memories. Those guys know that they can always call me and they have a friend in me.”

Sitting next to Dread who has been a vocal and emotional leader for the Nittany Lions on the podium Saturday night was Shrewsberry who outlined how appreciative he was for leaders like Dread, senior forward Seth Lundy and former Nittany Lion John Harrar.

When Shrewsberry was appointed as the coach in the spring of 2021, there were few holdovers on the team. As the transfer portal hit the Nittany Lions hard, Dread and Lundy stuck around in Happy Valley, wanting to chase the NCAA Tournament dream for the program.

Shrewsberry has never forgotten that sacrifice and dedication from the duo.

“Wherever they are, like, playing, whatever they're doing, like, they know they can call me forever,” Shrewsberry said. “Like, these are my guys forever, because they did; they took a chance on me, and they didn't have to. They didn't have to.”

With a career year under his belt, Lundy has yet to declare what his plans will be for next season as he still holds an extra year of eligibility.

While Lundy will most likely be welcomed back to the program with welcomed arms if he decides to return, his tenure of 122 games with over 1,200 points allowed the senior and Paulsboro, New Jersey, native to not only reflect on his career but the future of the program.

“I feel like this team in particular definitely laid down a foundation for Penn State in the future,” Lundy said. “Like I said before, it's been a long time, but with Coach Shrews here and his knowledge of the game and the group of freshmen that we have now, trust me those guys are hungry and they're working every single day.”

Playing in 63 career games with the blue and white, Pickett achieved All-American status, a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection and put together, as Shrewsberry said, “one of the most sensational seasons in Penn State history.”

Looking down at his microphone with a heavy heart and visible emotion, Pickett’s collegiate career came to a close but after five seasons in college, the Siena transfer had finally reached the NCAA Tournament, a shining goal for any college basketball player.

“You know, we just were able to get Penn State to the tournament,” Pickett said. “I hope our legacy is it's the first team that got them here in a while and I hope they get here a bunch of times after this.”

Heralding from Warrington, Pennsylvania, Funk spent all five seasons of his college career in his home state of Pennsylvania and after four strong seasons at Bucknell, Funk also reached the tournament for the first time.

After a dazzling eight 3-pointers in Penn State’s upset win over Texas A&M on Thursday night, Funk shot an atypical 2-10 in the loss to Texas, shooting well below his season average which hovers over 40%. After Saturday night’s defeat however, Funk recognized how special his lone year at Penn State was.

“It means the world, especially this last month or so, the support we've received from everyone back in State College and around the country and all the alums, like it's been awesome,” Funk said. “It's gonna mean the world to me for the rest of my life, I’ll definitely be a Penn Stater for life and that means a lot.”

Further building the Philadelphia to Penn State pipeline, Wynter was one of Shrewsberry’s key recruits out of the portal last offseason and after impressive scoring marks at Drexel, Wynter was poised to make an instant impact with the Nittany Lions.

While Wynter averaged a career low 8.9 points per game in his fifth and final season, the Hempstead, New York, native reflected on how much this season meant to him and how his family of brothers taught him life long lessons.

“I mean, I've learned so much being at Penn State and just learning how to overcome adversity even when things aren't going your way,” Wynter said. “You know, people are still relying on you to do your job so this team has taught me a lot, my teammates have taught me a lot. We just fought together for the whole year and we tried to keep giving Penn State all we had.”

