First-year students to have free admission to Penn State men's basketball's next matchup

Penn State men’s basketball may have taken a loss on Monday night, but on Thursday, first-year students will get a big win with free admission to the Nittany Lions contest against St. Francis-Brooklyn at the Bryce Jordan Center.

With just a student ID, all first-year Penn State students will be admitted at no cost as Penn State takes on the Terriers at 7 p.m.

