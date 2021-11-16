You are the owner of this article.
First-year students to have free admission to Penn State men's basketball's next matchup

Penn State men's basketball vs. Youngstown State, fans

The Penn State Legion of Blue during the men's basketball game against Youngstown State on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State men’s basketball may have taken a loss on Monday night, but on Thursday, first-year students will get a big win with free admission to the Nittany Lions contest against St. Francis-Brooklyn at the Bryce Jordan Center.

With just a student ID, all first-year Penn State students will be admitted at no cost as Penn State takes on the Terriers at 7 p.m.

