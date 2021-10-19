In the offseason, coach Michah Shrewsberry has already locked in five new recruits for the class of 2022 in his first year of recruiting to secure Penn State’s future.

Of the five committed players, Shrewsberry has four 3-star recruits and one 4-star leading the pack.

However, none of the recruits have breached the top-100 nationally in their class. The highest recruit is just on the edge of that 100 mark at No. 103, according to 247sports.

Even though Shrewsberry has yet to break the top 100 for the class of 2022, he has brought in some players who can make an instant impact when they arrive in Happy Valley.

Here’s what catches the eye for Penn State’s two highest-ranked recruits.

Kebba Njie, center

Leading the charge is Shrewsberry’s highest recruit, center Kebba Njie.

Njie is ranked No. 103 nationally and is No. 17 for his position in the class of 2022.

Out of the flurry of recruits, Njie is one of the biggest, coming in at 6-foot-8 and 205 pounds. His size alone boosts his rankings up the leaderboard, making him one of the bigger centers in his class.

In years past, Penn State has lacked size at the center position. This year, the Nittany Lions only have three players 6-foot-8 or over on their roster.

With his tall stature, he’s not afraid to use that size to his advantage and be physical in the paint.

In this video, Njie shows his ability to spin off defenders and use his size to his advantage, making the contested shot.

The Big Ten is known for being a “big-man” league, which is dominated by teams being able to use their physicality to score in the paint.

Penn State’s paint scoring machine in fifth-year senior John Harrar will leave State College after this season, so a player willing to put his body on the line like Njie is a big pickup for the Nittany Lions.

Not only is he physical offensively, but Njie can use his size to make big plays on the other end of the floor to win his team possession of the ball.

Last season, Penn State had the third-highest average points per game allowed in the Big Ten, so a player who is able to help in the defensive department is something Penn State desperately needed.

Jameel Brown, guard

Penn State may have found its next upcoming, versatile sharpshooter.

Jameel Brown committed to Penn State in late August and came in just behind Njie as the No. 126-ranked player in the class.

Brown is on par for the average size of a guard at 6-foot-4, but what puts him over the edge is his speed and agility, which he uses to create lanes for him to drive to the hoop.

On this play, Brown uses his speed to blow past the defender and does a nice job planting his foot in the ground and finishing the play.

Penn State’s roster is flooded with guards at the moment with fifth-year senior Jaheam Cornwall and seniors Sam Sessoms and Myles Dread, but it does not have a go-to sharpshooter after the departure of Myreon Jones to Florida in the offseason.

Brown has confidence from beyond the arc and is not afraid to take a long 3-ball with a defender in his face.

Other than Jones, Jamari Wheeler was the only other Penn State guard to consistently knock down the 3, but Wheeler, like other Nittany Lions, is starting a new chapter with Ohio State.

Other than his shooting and speed, Brown excels at being a game manager, like in this clip where he fires the ball down the court to find his wide-open teammate.

With so many departures last year, the future of who will be Penn State’s facilitator in 2021-22 is uncertain.

Regardless of the immediate uncertainty, though, farther down the road, Brown can step in and take over as the Nittany Lions’ lead playmaker on the court.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE