While a number of players transferred away from Penn State in the offseason, Micah Shrewsberry quickly filled the holes on the roster.

Shrewsberry’s first transfer to join the squad was Gardner-Webb guard Jaheam Cornwall.

Cornwall patched a hole Penn State was desperately in need of after its top three guards transferred away — Izaiah Brockington, Jamari Wheeler and Myreon Jones.

At Gardner-Webb, he was one of the most efficient scorers in the Big South.

However, the competition in the Big South doesn’t quite compare that of the Big Ten.

Unlike the Big South, the Big Ten had nine teams in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, including an Elite 8 trip from Michigan.

Cornwall’s shooting and playmaking ability can make up for the losses Penn State has suffered in the backcourt.

One of Cornwall’s strengths is his 3-point shot making. He has shot over 40% from beyond the arc in three of his four seasons, and the fourth wasn’t far off at 39.1%.

This clip shows the amount of range the veteran has when it comes to racking up 3-pointers.

Cornwall’s deep game isn’t all he has in his offensive arsenal, either.

A lot of his scoring comes from mid-range floaters and 2-point jumpers off the bounce.

On paper, Cornwall is slightly undersized at 6-foot and 175 pounds.

However, that doesn’t mean Cornwall can’t drive into the paint and use his speed to make contested shots.

Cornwall’s ball skills and crafty presence at the rim often allow him to finish highly contested takes and create space for himself.

With Wheeler now at Ohio State, Penn State loses its floor general and leader in assists with 3.5 per game. However, Cornwall has the ability to fill that gap and create wide open looks for his teammates off the dribble.

Due to the number of transfers away from the program, Cornwall will be able to make an immediate impact on Shrewsberry’s squad.

He has solid shooting ability from all ranges and can use his speed to get downhill fast. Cornwall does lack size, but he makes up for it in other categories.

A transfer like Cornwall was something the blue and white needed to put Shrewsberry and company on track for a competitive 2021-22 season.

