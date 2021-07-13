It has been an offseason of ups and downs for Penn State.

With six players transferring out of the program, Micah Shrewsberry has had to look into the portal himself to patch up the roster. Luckily for him, some of that stress has been relieved with the addition of four incoming transfers: Jalen Pickett, Greg Lee, Jaheam Cornwall and Jevonnie Scott.

While each of these players have played well at their respective programs, Javonnie Scott — the final addition amongst the four transfers — is the biggest mystery.

The rising junior from South Plains Junior College has plenty to prove with the program, and many are not aware of what he can offer to the program.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 8.1 points per game on the season while only starting nine of 29 games. While he may not be pouring it up on the stat sheet, he’s efficient and served his role well as a spark off the bench — shooting near 50% from the field and 40% from behind the arc on only 16 minutes per game.

Statistics are not the only reason why Scott piqued Shrewsberry’s interest, though. He seemingly has great athleticism, strength when finishing at the rim and a competent jumper from all three levels of the floor.

To start with his athleticism, Scott is a power-jammer who will dunk as a first option at the rim. He has a good enough jumpshot for his defenders to guard him closely and gets to the rim with ball-fakes and quickness.

Here, Scott is patient enough to face up his opponent, drive with decisiveness and take off for the tough slam.

Scott’s intangibles alone can bring a lot of excitement and pace to Penn State in the upcoming seasons. The concoction of high-flying athleticism and strength in a 6-foot-7, 240-pound frame is rare to see and hard to pass up on.

Scott also has control over these traits, as he is capable of keeping the ball on a string on the fast break or in the half-court. As usual, he will finish off a play with a strong take.

The forward’s abilities on the drive warrants respect from his opponents and can lead to open jumpers for Scott. From the 3-point line, he’ll take what he has off the catch-and-shoot efficiently.

Scott seems to have a competent mid-range game too. With a game that revolves around fierce drives to the basket, the separation his defenders give him offers Scott a chance to rise up off the dribble.

Specifically in the fast break, Scott could be huge for the Nittany Lions. It’s when he is running up and down the court when the best of his abilities show up. Not even to be mentioned yet, Scott is a polished passer on the counter attack, capable of making outlet passes or assists by the basket.

It’s hard to say how large Scott’s role will be for Penn State in the upcoming season.

While the forward has seen a lot of success scoring at the rim, it will likely be much more challenging in the Big Ten. There’s a huge difference in talent between Power Five conference play and JuCo, specifically in rim protection.

However, I can see Scott’s abilities come to full fruition if Shrewsberry were to play a game of pace, which would complement fellow transfer Pickett’s streaky scoring nature quite well.

The only thought is whether Scott can step up and continue to be a spark off the bench for a much larger program, but that is a question that can only be answered once the season has begun.

