The Big Ten gauntlet continued for Penn State on Sunday evening as it traveled to Iowa City to take on No. 11 Iowa.

The Nittany Lions came into the contest looking for a potential momentum-shifting win that could propel them to a late season run heading into the Big Ten tournament.

Once again, it looked like Jim Ferry’s team had a shot in this game, even taking a five point lead to the halftime locker room against one of the premier teams in the country led by Naismith Award Candidate Luka Garza.

But once Penn State stretched its lead out to seven on back-to-back threes from Jamari Wheeler, the offense turned dormant and converted just four field goals in the final 17 minutes of the game.

This run of stagnant offense is not new for Penn State though, as a similar scenario took place on Thursday night as well against Ohio State.

Against the Buckeyes, Penn State also held a seven point lead early in the second half, and appeared as if it would be taking the No. 4 ranked team in the country down to the wire.

But from that point on, the Nittany Lions were dominated, starting with a 15-0 run for Chris Holtmann’s team in a span of just about four minutes.

It was the same story for the blue and white on Sunday as Iowa managed to go on a 18-5 run, crushing the hopes of a potential big upset.

“I thought against Ohio State we took a couple of bad shots but I didn't think in this game we took bad shots, I just think we didn't make them,” Ferry said. “So I think we got some pretty good looks and we just didn't make shots. It was tough.”

The shooting woes are nothing new for Penn State with many of its key offensive contributors going through some untimely rough patches at a crucial juncture in the season.

Leading scorer Myreon Jones shot just 3-for-15 in the loss and Seth Lundy made just one basket which came in the final moments.

But what made things even tougher for the NIttany Lions was that their leader and spark, John Harrar, got into foul trouble early, which threw off Penn State’s flow on the offensive side of the court.

“We got multiple guys shots,” Ferry said. “We tried to run a couple different sets for guys to get good looks at the basket. I thought we had a little bit of fatigue, and then it happened again with John being in foul trouble. He really helps us facilitate offense and he was down and out a little bit with fouls and it affected us.”

It is easy to blame the interim head coach for the 4-11 start to Big Ten play but the reality of the situation is that Penn State struggling to execute over stretches in the second half is not new with the team this year.

And in order to disprove that label, taking advantage of easy scoring opportunities is essential, and that is something that did not happen at Carver-Hawkeye arena.

“We even got to the rim a couple times, missing layups and dunks,” Ferry said. “That's tough. To beat the No. 11 team in the country on the road, you’ve got to make your layups, got to make your free throws, you got to make some open shots and we just came up short tonight.”

With Penn State’s faint tournament hopes ever so slim, they will look to improve against some more manageable opponents, starting with a rematch against bottom-feeding Nebraska on Tuesday.

