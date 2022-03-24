The postseason road ended for one former Penn State player.

Former Nittany Lion guard Rasir Bolton and No. 1 Gonzaga lost in the Sweet 16 to No. 4-seeded Arkansas 74-65 on Thursday.

Bolton left for part of the game due to an injury but came back and had eight points and two rebounds in the contest.

However, Bolton and his teammates' effort was not enough to stop Razorback senior guard J.D. Notae, who finished with a team-high 21 points and six rebounds.

Bolton left Penn State after his freshman year and headed to Iowa State for two seasons after transferring to Gonzaga for his senior season.

Now there is just Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington is the only player left in the tournament with ties to Penn State. Brockington and No. 11 Iowa State takes on No. 10 Miami on Friday night.

