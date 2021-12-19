Ex-Penn State men's basketball player Lamar Stevens enters NBA health and safety protocols

One Penn State player will be missing some time on the NBA court.

Former Nittany Lion Lamar Stevens was added to the Cleveland Cavaliers players entering coronavirus protocols.

Five additional players beyond Allen in Cavaliers protocols now: Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard. https://t.co/WDzUPAtL2v — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

Stevens is just one of the many Cavaliers to enter the league's coronavirus protocols.

The other Cleveland players to be added are Jarrett Allen, Dylan Windler, Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard.

