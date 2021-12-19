You are the owner of this article.
centerpiece

Ex-Penn State men's basketball player Lamar Stevens enters NBA health and safety protocols

Men's Basketball, Forward Lamar Stevens (11)

Forward Lamar Stevens (11) wipes his face during a senior ceremony after the men’s basketball game against No. 16 Michigan State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. No. 16 Michigan State defeated No. 20 Penn State 79-71.

 Caitlin Lee

One Penn State player will be missing some time on the NBA court.

Former Nittany Lion Lamar Stevens was added to the Cleveland Cavaliers players entering coronavirus protocols.

Stevens is just one of the many Cavaliers to enter the league's coronavirus protocols.

The other Cleveland players to be added are Jarrett Allen, Dylan Windler, Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard.

