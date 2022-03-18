Make it three of three former Penn State players moving on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Former Nittany Lions' guard Izaiah Brockington and No. 11-seeded Iowa State upset the six seed, LSU, 59-54 in the first round.

The Cyclones leading scorer on the season, Brockington cooked up again on the court finishing with 19 points and four rebounds.

He iced the game with a minute left to play knocking down two free throws coupled with a deep 3-pointer from freshman guard Tyrese Hunter.

However, it was his teammate Hunter doing most work on the offensive end sinking 23 points in the contest.

After spending a year at St. Bonaventure and two years at Penn State, Brockington decided to spend his senior year in Ames, Iowa, where he earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Brockington and Iowa State move on to play the winner of No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 14 Colgate.

