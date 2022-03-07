MBB vs Northwestern, Brockington

Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington (12) takes a shot during the men's basketball game against Northwestern Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Northwestern 77-61.

In a different conference, one former Penn State player received high recognition.

The now-Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year for his performance in the 2021-22 regular season.

After transferring to the Cyclones before the season, Brockington averaged a career-high 17.5 points per game, finishing third in the conference.

He also averaged 7.2 rebounds per game, which ranked him at No. 3 in the conference and had seven double-doubles.

Brockington and Iowa State will start postseason play in the Big 12 Tournament on March 10.

