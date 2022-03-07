In a different conference, one former Penn State player received high recognition.
The now-Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year for his performance in the 2021-22 regular season.
Congrats @TheOnlyiZB on your well-deserved recognition!✔️ All-Big 12 First Team✔️ Big 12 All-Newcomer Team pic.twitter.com/nc4fBVmUkM— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 7, 2022
After transferring to the Cyclones before the season, Brockington averaged a career-high 17.5 points per game, finishing third in the conference.
He also averaged 7.2 rebounds per game, which ranked him at No. 3 in the conference and had seven double-doubles.
Brockington and Iowa State will start postseason play in the Big 12 Tournament on March 10.
