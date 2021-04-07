Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska, Rasir Bolton
Buy Now

Rasir Bolton goes up for a fast break lay up after an open court turnover at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday Feb. 19, 2019. Penn State defeated the Corn Huskers 95-71.

 Jackson Mills

After two seasons at Iowa State, former Penn State guard Rasir Bolton will be entering the transfer portal for the second time.

Bolton left the Penn State program back in 2019 to join the Cyclones after since-departed coach Pat Chambers made a comment revolving around “a noose” to Bolton in January 2019.

“I want to loosen the noose around your neck,” Chambers said to Bolton.

Following an investigation done by Penn State into the incident, Chambers resigned from his position.

Bolton, the leading scorer for Iowa State last season, is leaving the Cyclones' program after the team went 2-22.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.