Men's Basketball vs Michigan State Harrar (21) Scoring

Forward John Harrar (21) attempts to score during the Penn State men's basketball game vs. Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 62-58 against Michigan State.

 Regan Gross

Penn State fans have another chance to watch John Harrar hit the hardwood.

The former Nittany Lion was one of four players selected for the Big Ten and Mid-American Conference (MAC) team for the 2022 3x3U National Championship, which will take place April 1-3 at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans, according to a release.

The tournament will feature 16 four-man teams represent every DIvision I basketball conference and will be broadcasted live on ESPN2/ESPNU and on Twitter.

The release states the teams, which consist of "players who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility and are aspiring professional prospects," are competing for a $150,000 prize.

Harrar's teammates in the competition will be announced later this week.

