Penn State fans have another chance to watch John Harrar hit the hardwood.

The former Nittany Lion was one of four players selected for the Big Ten and Mid-American Conference (MAC) team for the 2022 3x3U National Championship, which will take place April 1-3 at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans, according to a release.

The big fella is headed to the Big Easy 👀🏆 John Harrar has been selected to compete in the @3X3UHoops National Championship this weekend in New Orleans! 🔗: https://t.co/E41yrQfDtL#WeAre pic.twitter.com/Bnid8KjGYi — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) March 29, 2022

The tournament will feature 16 four-man teams represent every DIvision I basketball conference and will be broadcasted live on ESPN2/ESPNU and on Twitter.

The release states the teams, which consist of "players who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility and are aspiring professional prospects," are competing for a $150,000 prize.

Harrar's teammates in the competition will be announced later this week.

