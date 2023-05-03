Logan Imes, one of Penn State's original three commitments in the class of 2023, has found a home elsewhere.

Imes has committed to Notre Dame, following Micah Shrewsberry. With Imes' commitment, all of the blue and white's 2023 class has officially flipped to the Irish.

A top-200 recruit according to 247Sports from Zionsville, Indiana, Imes is a 6-foot-4 combo guard and featured as a 3-star prospect.

Despite failing to pick up a single recruit from high school, coach Mike Rhoades has been busy in the transfer portal this offseason. Penn State's new head coach has added six new recruits, including most recently Lafayette forward Leo O'Boyle.

