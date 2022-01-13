One of Penn State’s NBA representatives has been heating up as of late.

Former Nittany Lion forward Lamar Stevens scored a career-high 23 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, marking the second time in three games he set a career best in points.

In his second season with the team, Stevens is seeing an influx of minutes with the turn of the new year.

In the past six games, Stevens has 26.2 minutes per game, which has been his most ever in his career in the pros.

Stevens has not been letting those minutes go to waste either, as he’s cracked double digits in scoring a few times on his way to averaging 11.3 points per game so far in January.

Scoring at high efficiency is nothing new for Stevens, as he was one of Penn State’s best scorers to ever take the court.

In 2018-2019, Stevens averaged 19.9 points per game — his highest in a season — and in his final two seasons with the Nittany Lions, he was the leading scorer.

Stevens had Penn State set up for an NCAA Tournament berth until the 2019-2020 season was stopped short because of coronavirus.

However, Stevens' career in the NBA he hasn’t scored at the same volume as he did during his collegiate days, averaging 4.1 points per game on only 12.5 minutes per game in his first season.

With the coronavirus making players sit out, coupled with some injuries to the Cavaliers’ roster, Stevens has gotten a chance to prove himself in the NBA, and so far, he’s been taking full advantage of the opportunities he has been given.

He has been scoring more of late because he is going back to his roots and using what worked well for him in college.

The 6-foot-6 forward has been scoring the same way he did in college by attacking the hoop using his size and his athleticism.

In Clevelands’ most recent win over the Jazz, Stevens went 10-15 from the floor and in the loss to Golden State, he poured in 17 points on 8-11 shooting from the floor.

Although he has been successful from inside the paint, he has been struggling from behind the arc.

In Stevens’ career-high night, he went 1-2 from 3-point range, but against the Indiana Pacers, where he dropped 15 points, he shot 0-4 from beyond.

He wasn’t a traditionally solid 3-point shooter at Penn State, only connecting on 27.6% of his attempts from behind the arc in four seasons.

His 3-point stroke is an area that still needs work for him to be more versatile in the league, but as he did against the Jazz, he can knock down a 3-pointer if he has to.

Other than scoring, Stevens has been helping out with rebounding and steals in the past month.

Against the Jazz, Stevens recorded seven rebounds, which was his most in any game this season.

He also snatched two steals in the contest, which tied his season-high for the 2021-2022 season.

All around, Stevens has been helping the injured Cavaliers win games and be competitive in the NBA after missing the playoffs a season ago.

With guard Darius Garland leading the way, and rookie center Evan Mobley helping out, the Cavaliers are in playoff contention nearly halfway through the season.

Whether he’s been coming off the bench or finding starting minutes, Stevens is adding a fast, athletic player to the Cavaliers’ roster.

As of late, Stevens has looked like a steal, getting picked up as an undrafted free agent because he can help on both ends of the court.

Stevens has finally gotten to shine in a system that needs him, and it could pivot into a more important role in the Cleveland Cavalier organization going forward.

