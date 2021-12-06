Ex-Penn State men’s basketball guard Jamari Wheeler returns to Happy Valley in Big Ten opener

Jamari Wheeler felt nothing but excitement ahead of his return to Penn State.

The fifth-year senior transferred to Ohio State in the spring following a four-year career donning the blue and white, and he was locked in on his return to Happy Valley long before it happened.

“Right when the Big Ten schedule dropped, I circled [this game],” Wheeler said.

Leading his team onto the court for warmups, Wheeler received a not-so-warm welcome from a booing Bryce Jordan Center crowd.

Those boos resurfaced when Wheeler was introduced as a starter and anytime the point guard had the ball in his hands.

According to Wheeler, the crowd’s behavior only fired him up but he knew he had to stay level-headed if he was to give a strong performance for his team.

“The booing, trash-talking — all of that just gets me going and gets me to the next level,” Wheeler said. “I know that you can do too much so I just tried to keep calm and play my game.”

The Buckeyes’ point guard did just that as he turned an all-around night, racking up nine points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals against his former team.

“What he's been for us is a really consistent, every day guy — a really consistent worker who's consumed with winning,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. “You can't have too many of those guys on your team.”

Wheeler announced his commitment to Holtmann’s program last March, about two weeks after the hire of Micah Shrewsberry as Penn State’s head coach.

After originally committing to Duquesne, Wheeler opted to become a Nittany Lion when the Dukes’ former coach Jim Ferry joined former Penn State coach Pat Chambers’ staff in 2017.

Following Chambers’ resignation prior to the 2020-21 season, Ferry took over as the interim head coach and wasn't retained after the season.

It was Penn State’s decision not to make Ferry the head coach that drove Wheeler to leaving the university.

“I committed to him before I committed to Penn State,” Wheeler said. “I’m just a big guy on loyalty and he was one of the guys that started recruiting me early. We built that bond and I trust him. Things happen for a reason and I’m glad I’m here now.”

Wheeler averaged 5.8 points per game through the first eight games of the season and brings four years of Big Ten experience to the Buckeyes’ program.

“Jamari has given us everything that we wanted out of him — great floor game,” Ohio State assistant coach Ryan Pedon said. “He’s been a great presence from a floor leadership standpoint.”

Wheeler said he expected the negative reactions he received from the Penn State crowd.

However, he also spotted signs saying “Thank you, Jamari” in the stands, which meant a lot to the Live Oak, Florida, native.

“It was just funny,” Wheeler said. “I expected that coming in. I knew it was going to be like that. It kind of touched me a little bit. It just shows that I still have love here. It just got me going.”

Exchanging words and hugs with former teammate and current Penn Stater John Harrar following the game made the graduate student even more emotional.

“That’s my brother,” Wheeler said. “That’s who I stayed with when I first got on campus. We stayed with each other all four years. Just seeing him, that’s touching. It was fun.”

Despite all of the emotions Wheeler held coming into the matchup the program he spent four years playing for, he played consistent, like always, and helped his team win its first Big Ten game of the season

“I give Jamari a lot of credit,” Holtmann said. “I think he expected the crowd to give him some attention. I know there were some positive things said to him as well which I know he appreciates. He loves this place, so I know it was an emotional game for him in a lot of ways.”

