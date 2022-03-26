Miami Iowa St Basketball

Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington loses the ball in front of Miami's Kameron McGusty during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 25, 2022, in Chicago.

 Charles Rex Arbogast - staff, AP

After two weekends, there are no more former Penn State players dancing.

Former Nittany Lion guard Izaiah Brockington and No. 11-seeded Iowa State fell in the Sweet 16 to No. 10 Miami 70-56.

Brockington finished with 11 points and seven rebounds on the night.

However, the Cyclones leading scorer all season didn’t do enough to slow down the Hurricanes’ senior guard Kameron McGusty, who finished with 27 points.

After Iowa State’s loss, all three former Penn State players in the tournament have been knocked out.

