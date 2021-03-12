Penn State’s Big Ten season came to an end in heartbreaking fashion Wednesday night in a game that reflected well on the rest of the Nittany Lions’ season.

The blue and white’s 18 point second half deficit against Wisconsin was by no means the first time the team had been down big this season. But Penn State’s late comeback was also not the first time it has shown off such resiliency.

Expectations for this team were low entering the season, as many believed the loss of All-Big Ten forward Lamar Stevens would prove too great to overcome.

Piled on top of that was the resignation of former head coach Pat Chambers and an ongoing pandemic.

It's safe to say nobody would have blamed the Nittany Lions for simply chalking up the season as over before it even started.

However, it turned out interim head coach Jim Ferry was just the right man to keep the ship afloat in a year unlike anyone had experienced before.

Ferry, with the help of seniors leaders Jamari Wheeler and John Harrar, steered the team through an up-and-down season that was an emotional rollercoaster for both fans and players alike.

The team suffered crushing defeats, pulled off comeback wins and was forced to endure a pause due to a coronavirus outbreak within the squad.

Penn State had a number of highs this season, including a blowout win over a ranked Virginia Tech team, a buzzer beater to take down VCU and seven wins in a conference that is unquestionably the best in America.

The team also had a number of lows such as blowout losses to Illinois and Prudue and countless missed opportunities to hit game-winning shots against quality opponents in conference play.

One commonality throughout the season was the team’s resiliency, whether they had lost four games in a row, were down 20 or hadn’t played a basketball game in weeks due to an outbreak. This team never gave up, a true sign of the character and leadership present among the players and coaching staff.

The Nittany Lions’ season ended up being about what most people expected it to be from a win-loss standpoint, as the blue and white finished regular season play below the .500 mark but not at the very bottom of the conference.

As Ferry has stated many times over, anyone who really watches this team could tell it was better than what its record showed.

Despite its respectable performance this year, the basketball program's future remains largely in question.

No word has been given yet on whether or not Ferry will be given the full time position as head basketball coach.

Even more concerning is the fact that the team is slated to have no incoming freshman after all its commits renounced their initial decision following Chambers’ resignation.

However, Ferry has stated previously that if he is given the job, he does have several players interested in coming to Penn State.

Going forward, if Ferry isn’t given the job and a new coach is brought in, it would be hard to blame some of Penn State’s stars like juniors Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington for taking their talents to a different team should they choose to do so.

A decision that no players on the team have given even the slightest hint toward, yet one that could be an important factor contributing to what this team looks like next year.

Adding to the large number of potential ways next season could unfold is the NCAA’s one-time exemption that will allow all current seniors to come back again next year if they would like.

Assuming all of the team’s current seniors depart, next year's team has a few different possible looks.

The Nittany Lions could go full Houston Rockets style and play Seth Lundy at the five alongside Sam Sessoms, Jones, Brockington, and Myles Dread.

Or, the team could plug current freshman Abdou Tsimbila into the starting line up, who has only played 74 minutes in his college career so far, and run a similar lineup to what the team has employed throughout the year.

Frontcourt depth will be a huge question mark going into the 2021-22 season with the only true forwards left on the roster being Tsimbila and potentially redshirt freshman Patrick Kelly.

Both of the young forwards have minimal experience, indicating that the transfer portal will be a more than enticing option for Penn State’s next head coach to make ends meet on the interior.

Bringing in an experienced big to play solid minutes and help develop Tsimbila and Kelly will be a near necessity going forward.

That being said, there is still plenty of time and difficult decisions to be made before the next season begins.

